Braskem eyes US biobased polypropylene

Braskem is evaluating a project that would bring production of biobased polypropylene to the US. In Brazil, the company makes ethylene out of sugarcane-based ethanol. It uses this ethylene to make polyethylene. To make polypropylene, it would convert the biobased ethylene into the raw material propylene. A US project would use locally sourced, corn-derived ethanol. Braskem hasn’t determined a location for the project.
