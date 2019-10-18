Braskem’s Texas plant nears completion

Braskem’s new polypropylene plant in La Porte, Texas, is 75% complete and should start up during the first quarter of 2020. Costing $675 million, the plant will have capacity of 450,000 metric tons per year, which Braskem says will make it the largest polypropylene facility in the Americas. The company says the undersupplied US polypropylene market is currently being served by imports.
