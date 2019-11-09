Brightmark to build more plastic recycling plants

Brightmark Energy is looking for US locations for new plastic recycling plants. Brightmark uses pyrolysis to break down mixed plastics into diesel, naphtha, and industrial waxes. The company’s first plant, which will process 100,000 metric tons (t) of plastic per year and cost about $260 million, is under construction in Ashley, Indiana, and set to open next year. The new plants will process more than 200,000 t of plastic annually and cost between $500 million and $1 billion.
