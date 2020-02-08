Carbios, Novozymes to produce PET-degrading enzymes

Novozymes will scale up production of enzymes that degrade polyethylene terephthalate (PET) under an agreement with France’s Carbios, which developed the enzymes. The enzymes break down PET into monomers that can be used to produce virgin-quality plastics, according to Carbios. The company says it will begin building a demonstration facility to recycle PET this year. The two firms first partnered to produce enzymes that degrade sugar-derived polylactic acid.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter