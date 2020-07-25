Celanese to sell stake in Polyplastics venture

Celanese is selling its 45% stakein the Asian engineering plastics joint venture Polyplastics to its partner, Daicel, for $1.6 billion. Established in 1964, Polyplastics has about $1.2 billion in annual sales of polyacetal, liquid crystal polymers, and polyphenylene sulfide. Celanese makes the same polymers, which has caused friction in a mostly cooperative relationship. “Amid the changing business environment, there were occasions when we had a dispute over intellectual property rights and a disagreement over the further growth of Polyplastics,” a Daicel statement says. Celanese CEO Lori Ryerkerk promises to reallocate capital to higher-growth businesses.
