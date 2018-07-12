Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Polymers

Characterizing compounds released from single-use plastic bags

The biomanufacturing alternatives to metal vats release different molecules depending on age and type of material

by Celia Arnaud﻿
July 12, 2018 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 96, Issue 29
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

The biotech industry is beginning to replace metal vats in the manufacturing process with single-use plastic bags. But concerns remain about whether compounds could leach out of the films inside the bags. Such compounds could negatively affect cells during biomanufacturing or persist through purification processes and end up in protein drug formulations, causing a potential risk to patients.

A team led by Jonathan Bones of the National Institute for Bioprocessing Research & Training, in Ireland, has measured the compounds released by 34 single-use bags from five suppliers (Anal. Chem. 2018, DOI: 10.1021/acs.analchem.8b01208).

The team looked for two kinds of molecules: extractables, which represent all possible compounds that could be released, and leachables, which would be present only under normal conditions. To identify the extractables, the researchers extracted bag films with four solvents chosen to represent potential worst-case scenarios in biomanufacturing. They obtained the leachables by using cell culture medium as an extraction solvent. The team used mass spectrometry to analyze semivolatile and nonvolatile compounds, trace elements, and organic solvent residues.

One statistical analysis method clustered the bags’ data into groups based on the date of manufacture, most likely due to different types of polyethylene used to make the bags. The oldest bags were manufactured in 2006; the newest, in 2016. Another data-clustering method divided the bags into five distinct groups, classified by the type of polymer in the inner layer followed by the extraction solvent.

In the case of nonvolatile compounds, the researchers identified 113 extractables and 14 leachables, six of which were not among the extractables. The researchers say that the presence of leachable compounds that weren’t also extractable provides evidence that just analyzing what can be extracted from bags may not be sufficient to model actual culture conditions.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Opening plastic packaging produces microplastics
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Method Could Resolve Nanosilver’s Cloudy Toxicity Picture
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Water Samples Yield Their Secrets

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE