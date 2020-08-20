Chemistry in Pictures: Biorenewable bowl

This bowl wasn’t actually made to eat out of. Rather, Scott Spring made it as part of an initiative looking for new monomers. Spring, a grad student in Brett Fors’s group at Cornell University, polymerized alcohols that come from biorenewable sources to make this new material, and he’s studying its properties, including strength, viscosity, and gas permeability. The material was supposed to be a flat thin film, but it curled up in the vacuum oven as Spring was drying it. One of the goals of the Center of Sustainable Polymers, which to make easily the Fors group is a part of, is degradable materials that might be able to replace more slowly degrading plastics, which often make it into the environment as waste.
Submitted by Renee Sifri. Follow the Fors group on Instagram (@theforsgroup) and Twitter (@forsgroup).
