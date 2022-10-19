Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Polymers

Chemistry In Pictures

Chemistry in Pictures: Slimy yet sustainable

by Manny I. Fox Morone
October 19, 2022
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

 

A turquoise slimy polymer getting stretched upward out of a glass container.
Credit: Mary Johnson

This knotty goo could one day play a role in environmental cleanup. Mary Johnson, Phoebe Cahill, and Rachel Fine, all undergraduates in Nick Robertson’s lab at Northland College, synthesized it as part of research into chelating polymers—materials that tightly bind metal ions floating in water. Chelating polymers could one day help capture metal ion pollution from industry or from the water that runs off from waste, especially from used electronics that contain precious elements like gold. The polymer the Johnson, Cahill, and Fine made is normally colorless, but because of the copper ions that the polymer had binded, it turned bright turquoise. Now the team is trying to make the material into a more usable, reproducible film.

Submitted by Mary Johnson

Do science. Take pictures. Win money. Enter our photo contest here.

Click here to see more Chemistry in Pictures.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: Sticker shock
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: This is what a cycloaddition looks like
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: Take your pick

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE