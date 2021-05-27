Advertisement

Polymers

Circular plastics fund gets investment

by Michael McCoy
May 27, 2021 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 99, Issue 20
Dow, LyondellBasell Industries, and Nova Chemicals have established the Closed Loop Circular Plastics Fund with the investment firm Closed Loop Partners. The polymer makers have seeded the fund with $25 million and want to expand it to $100 million, with the aim of making investments that lead to the recycling of more than 225,000 metric tons of polyethylene and polypropylene. The three areas they will target for investment are increasing plastics collection, upgrading recycling systems, and manufacturing that uses recycled polymers.

