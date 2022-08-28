Covestro will recycle polycarbonate in Asia

Covestro plans to build a polycarbonate recycling plant at its site in Shanghai. The German firm will spend about $27 million on the unit, which will clean the polymer and melt it down for reprocessing. Covestro says the facility will have the capacity to make 25,000 metric tons (t) of polycarbonate products with recycled content when it opens next year. The company is also converting a line at its Thai compounding facility to process recycled polycarbonate. The firm aims to make 60,000 t per year of polycarbonate products with recycled content in Asia by 2026.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter