Covestro shuts composites unit

Covestro is discontinuing its Maezio line of fiber-reinforced thermoplastic composite products this year. The company bought the business in 2015 but has not been able to create synergy with its core engineering polymer business. As a result of this decision, Covestro is shutting down its production site in Markt Bibart, Germany, where it employs 48 people. The company could not find a buyer for the site.
