Deepak Nitrite to invest in polymers in India

Deepak Nitrite has signed a memorandum of understanding with the government of the state of Gujarat, India, to invest nearly $1.1 billion in Dahej. The company plans to build plants there for making methyl methylacrylate, polymethyl methacrylate, polycarbonate resins and compounds, and aniline. Deepak hopes that the new production, expected to come on line in 2027, will offset Indian imports of these materials. Last year, the company unveiled investments in Gujarat for phenol, acetone, and bisphenol A.
