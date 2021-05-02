Delta to use a Kraton virus-killing polymer

Delta Air Lines plans to use Kraton’s new antimicrobial polymer, Biaxam, on kiosks and counters at airports in Atlanta, Salt Lake City, and Minneapolis. Kraton says Biaxam, a sulfonated block copolymer, has been demonstrated in laboratory testing to kill up to 99.999% of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, with protection lasting 200 days. The US Environmental Protection Agency granted an emergency exemption to use the polymer to combat SARS-CoV-2 for the application. Kraton is seeking further regulatory approvals for the polymer, which can be applied as a coating or as a peel-and-stick film.
