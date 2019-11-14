Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Polymers

Double diazirine cross-links virtually any organic polymer

Molecule also acts as a universal adhesive for polymers, thanks to functional groups that form carbenes

by Bethany Halford
November 14, 2019 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 97, Issue 45
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

 

Small molecule with a diazirine on each end.

By tethering two reactive diazirine groups together, chemists have created a compound that cross-links essentially any organic polymer, potentially improving properties like mechanical strength and corrosion resistance. The new cross-linking molecule also functions as a universal adhesive for polymers, making it possible to stick virtually any polymer to itself or a different material.

Cross-linking polymers simply means adding bonds across polymer strands, explains Jeremy E. Wulff, a chemistry professor at the University of Victoria who led the work. Silicone bakeware, certain types of joint replacements, and many modern plumbing lines are made from cross-linked polymers.

“There are plenty of methods available for cross-linking polymers, but each of them is custom designed for the particular polymer,” Wulff says. “What we tried to do was to come up with a way that we could cross-link pretty much any polymer using the same set of conditions.”

To do so, Wulff’s team took a cue from chemical biologists, who have been using diazirines—three-membered rings with one carbon and two double-bonded nitrogens—for decades to link small molecules to proteins. When exposed to light or heat, diazirines break down into carbenes, which promiscuously insert into C–H, N–H, and O–H bonds. By creating a molecule with a diazirine at each end, Wulff and coworkers reasoned, they could create a general cross-linker (Science 2019, DOI: 10.1126/science.aay6230).

Using just a small amount of the bisdiazirine, the chemists were able to cross-link several types of polymers, including polypropylene, which resists cross-linking. “We see this cross-linker as a magic pixie dust, where we can take an existing polymer material and just sprinkle in a little bit of the cross-linker and change the material’s properties,” Wulff says.

The cross-linker also works as a universal adhesive for polymers, allowing the chemists to glue pieces of notoriously slippery materials like polyethylene together or to other plastics or metals.

Karen L. Wooley, a polymer expert at Texas A&M University, says the cross-linker could add value to polyolefins, which can be tough to recycle because of their chemical inertness. “The reported bisdiazirine-generated carbene chemistry could be useful for cross-linking-based upcycling of polyolefin properties while also serving as a strategy for further chemical modification for polyolefins and other polymer materials as well,” she says.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Crosslinkers force mixed plastics to blend
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Backbone rearrangement transforms polyesters into vinyl polymers
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
XlynX’s launches glue based on bisdiazirine chemistry
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE