Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Polymers

Dow unveils big plastics recycling initiative

Plan will get the firm most of the way to its plastics sustainability goal

by Alexander H. Tullo
July 21, 2022 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 100, Issue 26
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

 

An artist's rendering of a Mura Technology recycling plant
Credit: Mura Technology
A rendering of a Mura Technology plastics recycling plant.

Dow has unveiled a series of partnerships in plastics recycling intended to bring it two-thirds of the way to its goal of collecting, reusing, or recycling 1 million metric tons (t) per year of plastics waste by 2030. The news came as Dow reported a second-quarter sales increase of 13% compared to the year prior, mostly due to rising prices.

The biggest of the collaborations is with the British firm Mura Technology. The companies aim to construct a series of plants—each with 120,000 t of annual capacity—in the US and Europe, for a total of 600,000 t of output by 2030.

Mura uses supercritical steam to chemically break down difficult-to-recycle plastics like flexible polyethylene packaging into products such as naphtha that can by loaded into petrochemical plants for processing back into virgin plastics. Most other processes being promoted by recycling firms use pyrolysis to break down waste plastics. Mura’s first plant using the technology, with 20,000 t per year of capacity, will start up in Teesside, England, in 2023.

Mura may build the new plants at Dow facilities. Dow will buy the output to make so-called postconsumer resins (PCRs).

Dow will also buy the output from a 26,000 t pyrolysis plant that Nexus Circular is planning for Dallas. Nexus operates a plant in Georgia and recently signed a similar agreement with Braskem for a plant proposed for the Chicago area.

Finally, Dow is collaborating with the French firm Valoregen to build a hybrid recycling site that will be centered on mechanical recycling but use chemical technology to break down hard-to-recycle plastics. The plant, in Damazan, France, will have 70,000 t of recycling capacity when it starts up next year.

In a conference call with investors, Dow CEO Jim Fitterling said he sees opportunity in offering customers plastics with PCRs. For instance, he said, they earn “higher-value premiums in the marketplace today. Most of our brand owners have 30% PCR targets by 2030.”

However, the outlook for chemically recycled plastics is cloudy. California recently passed a law mandating stringent recycling requirements for plastics packaging and foodware that excludes chemical processes, such as pyrolysis, from being considered recycling.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Dow to buy polyethylene film recycler
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Eastman strikes supply deal for French recycling plant
Dow and Mura plan first plastics recycling plant in Germany
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE