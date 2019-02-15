DowDuPont divests Styrofoam in Europe

DowDuPont has sold its European Styrofoam extruded polystyrene insulation business to the Belgian plastics maker Ravago. The sale closed in December and was revealed in DowDuPont’s 10-K annual report last week. The price wasn’t disclosed, but DowDuPont booked a $14 million loss from the sale. The business has 290 employees and operations in France, Germany, Greece, Sweden, Turkey, and the UK. DowDuPont is retaining its US Styrofoam business, which was a Dow brand but will be part of the new DuPont.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter