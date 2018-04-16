DowDuPont invests in specialty plastics

DowDuPont will spend $100 million to expand specialty polymer output at its Sabine River Works facility in Orange County, Texas. The site had been a DuPont plant before the two companies merged last year. The company is expanding capacity for Surlyn ionomer resins and Nucrel ethylene acrylic acid copolymers, both used in packaging; Vamac ethylene acrylic acid elastomers, used in automotive applications; and Fusabond maleic acid-modified polymers, used to bond dissimilar plastics. The expansions will begin in phases starting in 2020. DowDuPont says it is also considering a new specialty polymer plant. When Dow and DuPont split next year, some of these products will go with Dow and others with DuPont.
