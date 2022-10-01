Eastman strikes supply deal for French recycling plant

Eastman Chemical has struck a deal with Interzero Plastics Recycling to receive up to 20,000 metric tons (t) per year of hard-to-recycle polyethylene terephthalate (PET) household waste. Eastman will break down the PET and turn it into new polymers at a previously announced 160,000 t chemical recycling facility in Normandy, France. Eastman says the plant will be the largest of its kind in the world when it opens in 2025.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter