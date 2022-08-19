Econic raises $12.5 million for carbon utilization

The UK firm Econic Technologies has raised $12.5 million to commercialize its catalysts, which convert carbon dioxide into polymers. The company says its catalysts will make polyurethane for insulation and mattresses, protective coatings, and adhesives. The catalyst technology was developed by Charlotte Williams, a chemistry professor at Imperial College London. Econic recently announced partnerships with polyurethane manufacturers in China and India to continue developing the catalysts in an industrial setting.
