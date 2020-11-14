Evonik makes progress on nylon 12 plant

Evonik Industries says it is making good progress on a $470 million nylon 12 plant in Marl, Germany, despite the COVID-19 pandemic. The first unit was completed last month and is being commissioned. Evonik expects to complete the other units during the first half of 2021. The projects, as well as expansions of plants that make nylon 12 precursors, will boost Evonik’s capacity for the specialty engineering polymer, used in applications like brake lines, by 50%.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter