Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Polymers

Harnessing cells to build functional materials

Polyaniline coating changes the firing frequency of targeted neurons

by Celia Henry Arnaud
March 21, 2020 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 98, Issue 11
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

 

A fluorescence micrograph of neurons tagged with yellow fluorescent protein and coated with polyaniline.
Credit: Science
Neurons that express Apex2 form a polyaniline coating on their surface. Yellow fluorescent protein is attached to the Apex2.

Researchers have shown that they can co-opt specific cells in biological systems to orchestrate the construction of functional materials. In turn, those materials can alter cell behavior, in this case influencing the firing pattern of neurons. Zhenan Bao and Karl Deisseroth of Stanford University and coworkers harnessed neurons to make a conductive polyaniline mesh coating (Science 2020, DOI: 10.1126/science.aay4866). To make the polymer coating, the researchers used viral vectors to deliver the gene for an ascorbate peroxidase called Apex2 to specific neurons. Hydrogen peroxide triggers the Apex2 to polymerize polyaniline from a 1:1 mixture of aniline monomers and dimers. The key was getting the right ratio of ingredients to ensure enough hydrogen peroxide for the reaction to proceed without damaging the cells. With the 1:1 mixture, a polyaniline mesh forms on the outer surface of the cell membrane of neurons expressing Apex2. The firing pattern changed for neurons with the polyaniline coating. The method could be used to engineer neural circuits in cultured neurons, brain slices, and intact Caenorhabditis elegans worms. Further, the researchers demonstrated that the approach works with other cell types by targeting cultured human embryonic kidney cells. The researchers want to extend the method to other types of cells and materials.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE