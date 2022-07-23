Huntsman and BASF put final touches on MDI projects

Two polyurethane chemical makers are wrapping up large methylene diphenyl diisocyanate (MDI) investments in the US. In Geismar, Louisiana, Huntsman has started up a $180 million splitter, which separates crude MDI into polymeric MDI and MDI isomers. Meanwhile, BASF is moving forward with the final phase of an MDI expansion program, also in Geismar, that will double its capacity there. The overall project, slated for completion in 2025, will cost $780 million and include an MDI splitter. The first phase, an MDI synthesis unit, opened in 2020.
