Ineos Styrolution invests in France﻿﻿﻿

Ineos Styrolution will convert a polystyrene line at its site in Wingles, France, to a plant making acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene. Some 50,000 metric tons per year of new ABS capacity will be on-line in 2020. Two other polystyrene lines in Wingles will continue operating. The company says the move aligns with its strategy of focusing on higher-value polymers. Ineos has been investing heavily in styrenics in recent years as the industry revives. The firm is also considering building more capacity on the U.S. Gulf Coast for the raw material styrene.
