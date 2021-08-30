Invista will double nylon capacity in China

Invista plans to spend $230 million to double nylon 6,6 capacity in Shanghai. After the project, which the firm expects to begin next year and complete in 2024, Invista will have 400,000 metric tons (t) per year of capacity for the engineering polymer at the site. According to Wood Mackenzie, nylon demand is growing 4% annually in China. Invista completed a small expansion at the plant last year. It is also building a 400,000 t plant in Shanghai to make the nylon 6,6 precursor adiponitrile by 2022.
