Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Polymers

Kraton looks to sell polyisoprene business

Sale is part of a plan to cut costs and trim debt

by Alexander H. Tullo
February 21, 2019 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 97, Issue 8
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

 

A photo of polyisoprene latex gloves.
Credit: Kraton
Polyisoprene is commonly used to make medical gloves.

Seeking to recover from a sharp drop in its stock price last year, Kraton is exploring the sale of its Cariflex polyisoprene business.

Polyisoprene is used as a nonallergenic substitute for natural latex in products such as condoms and surgical gloves. The business generated 2017 sales of $168 million, about 9% of Kraton’s total. Most of Kraton’s sales come from styrenic-block copolymers and pine chemicals. “Cariflex for the most part is a stand-alone business at Kraton, with minimal revenue or cost overlap with our polymer and chemical segments,” CEO Kevin M. Fogarty says. The business’s strong growth prospects are not reflected in Kraton’s stock price, he says, and it might fit better with another company. Last year was a tough one for Kraton. The company’s stock price tumbled from highs near $50 in September to less than $20 in December as trade woes and recession fears gripped financial markets. Additionally, the company suffered a two-month outage at a pine chemical facility in Panama City, Florida, due to Hurricane Michael in October. Kraton has also been cutting costs to reduce debt stemming from its 2016 acquisition of the pine chemical maker Arizona Chemical for $1.4 billion. If Kraton succeeds in selling the Cariflex business, it will use the proceeds to pay down debt, the company says. The disclosure of the possible sale was accompanied by the announcement of a $50 million share-buyback program. Shareholders were pleased by the announcements. Kraton’s stock price jumped nearly 21% on Feb. 19, the day of the disclosures, to $36.37 per share at the close of trading.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Kraton selling latex business to Daelim
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Kraton To Acquire Arizona Chemical
Kraton May Walk From LCY Merger

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE