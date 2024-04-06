Kuraray plans Singapore ethylene vinyl alcohol plant

Kuraray plans to invest $410 million to build an ethylene vinyl alcohol plant in Singapore. The plant, which will have 18,000 metric tons (t) per year of capacity, will start up in 2026. Ethylene vinyl alcohol has very low oxygen permeability and is used a gas-barrier layer in food packaging. The company sees growth in this market—some 5–6% per year—largely because the resin doesn’t interfere with recycling of the mostly polyolefin packaging materials as much as aluminum foil or nylon layers do.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter