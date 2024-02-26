LG Chem, CJ plan biobased nylon

LG Chem and CJ CheilJedang are forming a joint venture to make biobased nylon from the raw material pentamethylenediamine (PMDA). CJ, a fermentation specialist, will make the PMDA; LG Chem will polymerize it. The South Korean companies have not said what variety of nylon they will make. In 2022, the Japanese firm Toray Industries introduced a nylon 5,10 fiber, made from PMDA and the castor oil derivative sebacic acid. LG Chem expects the market for biobased nylon, currently about 400,000 metric tons (t) per year, will reach 1.4 million t by 2028.
