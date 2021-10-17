LG Chem plans ABS compounding facility in the US

LG Chem says it will build an acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene resin compounding plant in Ohio, as well as polymer-related technical centers in Ohio and Germany. The South Korean firm says the projects, to cost a total of about $150 million, are aimed at better serving customers in the US and Europe. LG calls itself the world’s largest ABS maker and says it may build an ABS resin polymerization plant in the US. North America accounts for 10% of global ABS demand but is highly dependent on imports, LG says.
