Lanxess teams with Citrine on AI in materials development

Lanxess is collaborating with Citrine Informatics, a manufacturing data software specialist, to deploy artificial intelligence techniques in materials development. The companies have launched a pilot project to assess the potential for AI to optimize the use of glass fibers as a plastics reinforcement. “We expect AI to cut the development time for optimized formulations by more than half,” says Axel Tuchlenski, a Lanxess product and application development executive. BASF has a similar pact with Citrine focused on environmental catalysts.
