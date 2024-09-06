Lego opts for mass balance plastic

Lego is steadily replacing virgin fossil fuels with biobased oil or recycled oil made from used plastic as the raw material for its acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS) toy bricks. The firm is deploying a mass balance approach in which the amount of ABS that Lego can claim as sustainable is limited to a share of the sustainable oil entering the production process. In the first half of this year, 30% of the ABS that Lego used was certified as sustainable, up from 18% for all of 2023.
