LyondellBasell buys plastics recycling technology firm APK

LyondellBasell Industries will increase its stake in the German plastics recycling firm APK to full ownership. Lyondell says APK’s solvent-based technology for recycling low-density polyethylene is a perfect fit with its existing mechanical and advanced recycling technologies. Lyondell notes that APK’s future had been uncertain after entering bankruptcy at the end of May. Lyondell’s goal is to sell at least 2 million metric tons of recycled or renewable-based polymers annually by 2030.
