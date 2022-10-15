LyondellBasell moves on plastics recycling initiatives

LyondellBasell Industries plans to build the first commercial-scale plant using its MoReTec plastics recycling technology at its complex in Wesseling, Germany. The catalytic process breaks down plastic waste into feedstocks that petrochemical plants can reprocess into new plastics. Feedstock for the plant will come from a procurement and sorting facility that Lyondell will build with 23 Oaks Investments. Separately, Lyondell and Genox Recycling plan a joint venture in Zhaoqing, China, for a plant that mechanically recycles plastics.
