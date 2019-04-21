Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Polymers

Making synthetic polymers inside cells

Intracellular polymerization could lead to long-lasting fluorescent cell-tracking probes

by Celia Henry Arnaud
April 21, 2019 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 97, Issue 16
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

 

Scheme showing radical polymerization inside cells.
Credit: Nat. Chem.
To achieve radical polymerization inside living cells, the cells take up monomers (red) and a photoinitiator (blue) from cell culture. Light then activates the polymerization.

Polymers have previously been made in the presence of living cells, for such purposes as encapsulating the cells or engineering their surfaces. But people haven’t known whether synthetic polymers could be made inside cells, given the presence of free-radical scavengers. Mark Bradley and coworkers at the University of Edinburgh now show that radical polymerization can indeed happen inside living cells (Nat. Chem. 2019, DOI: 10.1038/s41557-019-0240-y). The researchers gave cells a biocompatible photoinitiator and a variety of monomers, such as N-(2-hydroxypropyl) methacrylamide and sodium 4-styrenesulfonate, and observed how polymerization affected cells. “Polymerized cells” experienced delays in their cell cycle relative to unpolymerized cells, but they didn’t have significant DNA damage or reduced viability. Polymerized cells exhibited changes in their ability to migrate, possibly due to interactions of the polymers with the cells’ actin scaffolding. Intracellular formation of fluorescent polymers resulted in enhanced fluorescence that continued even when cells were used in multiple generations of cell cultures. The team also formed polymer nanoparticles inside cells. The success of the radical polymerization inside cells raises questions about free-radical-scavenging mechanisms, the researchers note.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE