Massive butanediol plant planned for China

Johnson Matthey is licensing butanediol (BDO) technology to Fujian Zhongjing Petrochemical, which plans to build the world’s largest BDO plant in China. The BDO will be combined with adipic acid and purified terephthalic acid to produce the biodegradable polymer polybutylene adipate co-terephthalate (PBAT). The Chinese government has passed stringent regulations against single-use plastics and has been strongly favoring biodegradable plastics. Many Chinese firms have been building capacity for PBAT.
