Milliken, PureCycle launch additives

Plastics additive maker Milliken and polypropylene recycler PureCycle Technologies have launched a concentrate package that incorporates recycled resins and Milliken’s clarifying agents. PureCycle uses a solvent-based process to clean up postconsumer polypropylene resins for reprocessing. The companies say that using the concentrate with PureCycle’s recycled resins leads to polypropylene resins with a 35% lower greenhouse gas footprint than virgin polypropylene.
