Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Polymers

Modified adsorbent with conductive polymer grabs uranium from seawater quickly

New material could help extract oceans’ vast but dilute supply of nuclear fuel

by Mitch Jacoby
May 17, 2020 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 98, Issue 19
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

 

A model showing uranyl ions adsorbed in the pores of a polymer.
Credit: Chem
Threading a polymer (dark blue) containing conductive groups (orange) into the channels of a porous material (gray) speeds extraction of uranyl ions (light blue and red) by concentrating the ions at adsorption sites (yellow).

Earth’s oceans contain more than 4 billion metric tons of dissolved uranium. That’s roughly 1,000 times as much as all known terrestrial sources combined, and enough to keep the world’s nuclear power plants running for centuries. But because the oceans are enormous and uranium’s concentration in seawater is so low—roughly 3 ppb—extracting the metal is a tough job. A new adsorbent featuring conductive polymer chains may make that task easier (Chem 2020, DOI: 10.1016/j.chempr.2020.04.012). Ye Yuan and Guangshan Zhu of Northeast Normal University and coworkers sought to improve the uranium uptake properties of a promising porous aromatic material, MISS-PAF-1, that they had used in earlier studies to extract uranium via an electrochemical method. That material traps uranyl ions at adsorption sites containing salicylaldoxime groups. To boost the performance, the researchers threaded MISS-PAF-1’s channels with poly(phenylacetylene), reasoning that the conductive chains would provide a pathway for ion transport and concentrate uranyl ions near adsorption sites. Tests on natural seawater show that modified MISS-PAF-1 extracts uranium more than three times as fast as the unmodified adsorbent and several reference adsorbents, trapping 13 mg of uranium per gram of adsorbent in 56 days.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE