Monument licenses Econic polyols

The specialty chemical producer Monument Chemical is licensing chemistry from Econic Technologies to make polycarbonate ether polyols from carbon dioxide. Monument hopes to begin production later this year. Econic was founded in 2011 by Charlotte Williams, a professor of catalysts and polymer chemistry at Imperial College London. The technology allows CO2 to be substituted for 30% of the polyols’ fossil fuel–based content. Econic operates a pilot plant in Runcorn, England, and has also signed up licensees in China and India.
