New Sabic material won’t crack

Sabic is introducing a polycarbonate copolymer for the medical device market. Called LNP ELCRES CRX, it has a backbone of bisphenol A, siloxane, and other molecules. The structure is meant to minimize the cracking that can occur in polycarbonate housings for medical devices over time when they are treated with heavy-duty disinfectants such as quaternary-ammonium compounds. The cracking can necessitate replacement of devices within the warranty period.
