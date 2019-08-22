Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Polymers

New method places single, specific monomers in polymer chains

Chemists could use technique to improve structural control of and add new function to polymers

by Celia Henry Arnaud
August 22, 2019 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 97, Issue 33
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

 

Schematic illustration of a polymer showing three blocks in green, yellow, and purple with red and blue triangles representing the locations of individual cyclopropene monomers.
Credit: Benjamin R. Elling
Cyclopropene monomers (shown here in ring-opened form with various substituents R1-R4) can be precisely placed at various locations along a polymer. Each block in the polymer can consist of different types of monomers, represented by different colors and RA, RB, and RC.

A new method allows chemists to precisely place single monomers at any position within a polymer chain made of other types of monomers. With this single monomer, chemists can add various types of functionality such as chromophores to produce sensors or another polymer chain to create novel polymer architectures.

Previous methods for adding single monomers have lacked precision, either adding multiple monomers or none where only one was desired. In the new method, Yan Xia and coworkers at Stanford University use cyclopropene ester derivatives with ring-opening metathesis polymerization to add individual cyclopropenes at multiple locations in a polymer otherwise made from norbornenes (Chem 2019, DOI: 10.1016/j.chempr.2019.07.017).

For examples, if they want to make a 100-unit polymer with the special monomer at about 30% of the total length, they first make a 30-unit polymer and then add the cyclopropene monomer. They then continue the norbornene polymerization with another 70-unit segment.

The challenging part of getting this precise method to work turned out to be restarting the norbornene polymerization after inserting the cyclopropene monomer. In their early attempts, about half of the polymers wouldn’t continue to grow.

Former grad student Benjamin R. Elling optimized the conditions so that the polymerization would pick up where it left off. He suspected that the ring-opened cyclopropene was complexing with the ruthenium catalyst that drives the polymerization, preventing complete reinitiation. To free up the catalyst, he lowered the temperature of the reaction to −30 °C and added an excess of 3-bromopyridine, which weakly binds to the catalyst. Both modifications shifted the equilibrium back toward the norbornene polymerization. Adding 3-bromopyridine once to the reaction mixture is enough for the rest of the polymerization, even if the chemists add other cyclopropene monomers at other locations along the polymer.

Xia was surprised that they could add just one cyclopropene to the chain without it polymerizing. “Cyclopropene may be the last monomer you would think of not being able to polymerize,” he says. “When you have a lot of strain, it’s really hard to stop the polymerization.” The simple ester groups added to the rings effectively prevented the addition of more cyclopropene monomers, Xia explains.

Xia and his team are exploring other cyclopropene derivatives to understand what’s required for single monomer addition and for running the reaction at room temperature. They are also exploring this new synthetic capability to more precisely control polymer architectures and properties.

“[Xia] and coworkers are bringing the structural control that we normally associate with proteins to the synthetic arena,” says Craig J. Hawker, a polymer chemist at the University of California, Santa Barbara. “Coupled with the versatility of ring-opening metathesis polymerization, I see numerous researchers worldwide taking full advantage of this exciting discovery.”

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Tracking polymerization with laser focus
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Cutting Down On The Ruthenium In ROMP﻿﻿
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Metathesis Chemistry Makes Polyrotaxanes In One Pot
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE