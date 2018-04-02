Partnership formed for phthalate substitute

Two German chemical companies, Oxea and Oxxynova, are joining to produce dioctyl terephthalate, a substitute for orthophthalate plasticizers, known endocrine disruptors. Under the pact, Oxea will provide the precursor 2-ethylhexanol to Oxxynova, which will react it with dimethyl terephthalate at its site in Steyerberg, Germany. The partners plan to make up to 60,000 metric tons per year of dioctyl terephthalate.
