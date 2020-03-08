Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Polymers

Amazing Women

Paula Hammond on women in science: Life will always be busy; start a company anyway

The MIT chemical engineering head is charting a course into the start-up world with LayerBio

by Bethany Halford
March 8, 2020 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 98, Issue 9
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

A photo of Paula Hammond.
Credit: Webb Chappell

A quick look at Paula Hammond’s curriculum vitae might make you think she’s done everything. She’s head of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Chemical Engineering Department, is a member of all three National Academies (Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine), and serves on C&EN’s advisory board. But it wasn’t until she was established in her academic career that Hammond even considered starting a company.

Advertisement

Vitals

Academic title: David H. Koch Chair Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Chemical Engineering, Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Funding for LayerBio: ~$8 million in grants

Funders of LayerBio: Massachusetts Life Sciences Center, National Institutes of Health, National Science Foundation, and US Department of Defense

Hammond specializes in making polymers and nanoparticles. Using a technique that assembles charged polymer films layer by layer, her lab has designed materials for drug delivery, batteries, and fuel cells.

After serving on the scientific advisory board of Svaya Nanotechnologies, a start-up founded in 2008 by one of Hammond’s graduate students on the basis of technology from her lab, Hammond wanted to be more involved with the next company that spun out from her research. So she cofounded LayerBio in 2013 with the goal of developing polymeric drug-delivery systems for treating glaucoma and improving wound healing and tendon repair.

Hammond says more people would launch companies if they had a better idea of how it’s done. “That’s especially true for women,” she says. “We have such full plates already that it’s difficult to imagine having the bandwidth to start a company.”

So how does Hammond make it work? “You begin to realize that your life will always be crowded,” she says, and if you want your idea to make it into the world, you’re going to have to start your company anyway. What also helps, she says, are good partners, the right mix of people on your team, and sound advice from people who have experience with start-ups.

What do you wish you had known at the start?

"Try to go as far as you can with internal funding sources before going to venture because it gives you more control of the product and where you’re going."

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Career Ladder: Paula Hammond
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Postdoc perspective: Why postdocs should spend time building bridges
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemical engineer Paula T. Hammond on discovery and diversity
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE