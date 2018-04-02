Plaskolite buys a Covestro business

Columbus, Ohio-based plastic sheet maker Plaskolite has acquired the Sheffield, Mass., polycarbonate sheet operations of Covestro for a price in the high-double-digit millions. The business had 2017 sales of $170 million. Covestro says the sheet business is no longer a strategic fit and that it will sell its sheet operations in Europe and Asia as well. Plaskolite, which makes a variety of thermoplastic sheets used in windows and doors, bought the cast acrylic sheet business of Lucite International in February.
