Polyhydroxyalkanoate start-up RWDC raises $135 million

RWDC Industries, based in Singapore, has raised $133 million from Vickers Venture Partners, Flint Hills Resources, and other backers to expand production of polyhydroxyalkanoate polymers. RWDC makes PHA primarily from used cooking oil; it can also be made from plant sugars. Because the polymer biodegrades in soil, water, and marine conditions, it is ideal for single-use plastic products, the company says. RWDC will use the funds to repurpose an idle facility in Athens, Georgia, to make PHA.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter