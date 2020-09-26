Polyplastics to expand output of cyclic olefin copolymer

Polyplastics plans to build a new facility in Leuna, Germany, for its Topas-brand cyclic olefin copolymer, a glass-like polymer frequently used in medical devices. The plant will add 20,000 metric tons per year of capacity, more than doubling the site’s capability. The decision to build the plant comes 2 months after the Japanese firm Daicel announced it was buying out Celanese as its partner in Polyplastics.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter