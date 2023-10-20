Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Polymers

Reactions: Celebrating C&EN and choosing between nuclear power and climate change

October 20, 2023 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 101, Issue 35
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

 

Letters to the editor

100 years of chemistry and C&EN

The Aug. 7/14 issue of C&EN nicely illustrates chemical advances in the past 100 years and some of its related issues. As an example, the described plastics(page 22) and biodegradable polymers( page 44) included their usefulness and any environmental concerns (pages 9, 34, 35). It appears that not even a US Environmental Protection Agency plastics plan(page 16) can bring parties together for a long-term solution.

The readers should also be aware of another potential issue with plastics if global temperatures continue to rise. Heat not only reduces plastic’s structural integrity but also accelerates plastic degradation. Please see “Heatwaves Hasten Polymer Degradation and Failure,” by Xin-Feng Wei and Mikael S. Hedenqvist (Science 2023, DOI: 10.1126/science.adj4036). Their example for a polyethylene pipe: increasing temperature from 23 to 40 °C drops stiffness by 40%. Construction using plastic-based materials exposed to atmospheric temperatures could be impacted by this potential issue.

Highlighting the pros and cons for chemical products helps develop a perspective. The immediate benefit countered by a negative long-term consequence sometimes recognized in the future could possibly be built into a risk-reward scenario for each product.

By the way, this was a great C&EN issue, balanced and informative. I look forward to seeing more of this type of reporting in the future.

Francis J. Waller
Allentown, Pennsylvania

 

Nuclear power versus climate change

The guest editorial in the Sept. 18 edition of C&EN(page 2) has hit the nail on the head.

If we are really serious about reducing carbon dioxide emissions, we will have to embrace nuclear, since wind and solar will require hundreds of years to catch up to current and future demands for energy. Hydroelectric power is already saturated.

The same issue had an article about nuclear wastewater(page 23) and a remembrance of Bhopal(page 27). Chemical and petroleum industries kill and pollute much more than nuclear but don’t seem to generate the level of pathological fear that nuclear does.

Only when we all decide that the risk of nuclear is less than the specter of carbon dioxide effects on climate will we move forward with nuclear. There is no other realistic solution.

So what’ll it be, folks? Climate change? Or nuclear? Take your pick.

Richard Martin
Richland, Washington

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Reactions: The problem of nuclear waste
Reasons ForReplacing Fossil Fuels
Towering Objection
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE