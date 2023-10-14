Reactions: Ziegler’s role in plastics, and Arctic pollution

Letters to the editor

Karl Ziegler’s role in plastics

With great interest I read your article on the history of plastics in the issue of Aug. 7/14 (page 22). This is without any doubt a very interesting topic that has changed our everyday lives permanently. I was just a little surprised that professor Karl Ziegler was not mentioned in that article, even though he plays such an important role in the history of synthetic polymers. Ziegler won the Nobel Prize in Chemistry jointly with Giulio Natta for “discoveries in the field of chemistry and technology of high polymers.” He developed a pioneering polymerization process at the Max Planck Institute for Kohlenforschung in 1953 that subsequently became a standard process in the production of polyethylene and polypropylene. It is still used on a large scale today.

Christoph Kiessling

Mülheim, Germany

Arctic pollution

Credit: C&EN

Regarding “Toxic Trouble as the Arctic Heats Up”( C&EN, Aug. 28, 2023, page 26), those familiar with Svalbard, Norway, wonder why there was no mention of the Zeppelin Observatory in Ny-Ålesund, Norway, which has been measuring toxic substances in the atmosphere almost continuously since 1990. One also wonders why there was no mention of the scientists at the Norwegian Polar Institute who have been measuring toxic substances on Svalbard for decades.

Considering per- and polyfluoroalkyl substance (PFAS) and the Stockholm Convention on Persistent Organic Pollutants, the author claims that PFAS are not listed, but two of the many PFAS compounds are listed on Stockholm Annex A and Annex B.

The article is not complete without consideration of these important issues.

Mark H. Hermanson

Haarlem, Netherlands

I just got back from a trip to the High Arctic and was delighted to find the topic of Arctic pollution being addressed in C&EN. Thank you for raising awareness about pollution building up in the unique Arctic climate. It should have been mentioned, though, that despite being signed by 152 nations, the Stockholm Convention on Persistent Organic Pollutants was not ratified by the US.