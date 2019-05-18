Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Polymers

Reactions

May 18, 2019 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 97, Issue 20
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

 

Letters to the editor

Stereoregular poly(vinyl ethers)

I read with interest in the April 8 issue of C&EN (page 5) the item about the elegant work of Frank A. Leibfarth and Aaron J. Teator on the synthesis of stereoregular poly(vinyl ethers). It would be a pity if current chemists remained ignorant of the pioneering work of Calvin Schildknecht in 1947 on these polymers, referred to briefly by Geoffrey W. Coates in C&EN in his comments on this new work. Schildknecht’s tale is well told by Frank McMillan in his classic book The Chain Straighteners. At the Gordon Research Conference on Organic High Polymers in June 1947, Schildknecht told of the crystalline polymer he made from vinyl isobutyl ether, and he actually proposed that the crystallinity stemmed from a stereoregular orientation of the side chain. The orientations he proposed were what we would call nowadays isotactic or syndiotactic. McMillan reports that he discussed Schildknecht’s proposal with renowned polymer scientist Herman Mark, who was present. Mark thought Schildknecht’s ideas interesting but not convincing. If Schildknecht’s employer, General Aniline and Film, had developed the polymer, the era of stereoregular polymers might have occurred 7 years earlier, with Schildknecht replacing Giulio Natta as Nobel Prize winner.

E. Thomas Strom
Dallas

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Strong, adhesive polymers made via stereochemical control
Clarity On Stereocomplexes
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Remembering Van’t Hoff

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE