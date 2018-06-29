Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Polymers

Red blood cells catalyze polymerization

Iron from hemoglobin initiates radical reaction

by Celia Henry Arnaud
June 29, 2018 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 96, Issue 27
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

 

Scheme showing a red blood cell, hemoglobin, and the heme group.
Credit: Angew. Chem. Int. Ed.
Iron from the heme group catalyzes polymerization in blood.

Performing polymer synthesis in biological systems could provide a biocompatible approach for engineering cells for therapeutic or other applications. A team led by Greg G. Qiao of the University of Melbourne has used components from blood to catalyze the synthesis of poly(acrylates) and poly(acrylamides) via reversible addition-fragmentation chain transfer, or RAFT, radical polymerization (Angew. Chem. Int. Ed. 2018, DOI: 10.1002/anie.201802544). The researchers chose RAFT polymerization because it works in water-based systems with many types of monomers. To kick off the in vitro reaction, they add the enzyme glucose oxidase to produce hydrogen peroxide. The team proposes that the H2O2 degrades the heme group in hemoglobin, releasing iron ions that eventually produce hydroxyl radicals, the initiators for the polymerization, via a Fenton reaction. Purified hemoglobin, isolated red blood cells, and whole blood all catalyzed polymer formation. The researchers plan to use the reaction for encapsulating biomolecules and cells. Craig Hawker, a polymer chemist at the University of California, Santa Barbara, says the method “opens up the very exciting possibility of using hemoglobin in combination with endogenous reactive oxygen species to productively hijack biological processes for in vivo polymer synthesis.”

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE