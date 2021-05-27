SI Group plans polymer additives in the US

SI Group plans to spend more than $50 million across three sites in North America to boost output of phenolic antioxidants for plastics. The firm says the investment demonstrates its commitment to the expanding US chemical market and to sectors such as food packaging, automotive, construction, and adhesives. Based in Schenectady, New York, and privately owned, SI says its goal is to be the global additive powerhouse.
