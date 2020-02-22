Sabic to shutter Spanish polyether imide capacity

Sabic will end production of Ultem polyether imide at its plant in Cartagena, Spain, later this year. The company says the move is part of “global operation optimization” and that it will serve users of the high-end engineering polymer from other facilities. It’s taking a $200 million write-down for the closure. Sabic is building a polyether imide plant in Singapore, which last year it said should open in the first half of 2021.
